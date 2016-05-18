Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Car headlight in repair close-up. The car mechanic installs the lens in the headlight housing. The concept of a car service.Installation of LED lenses in the headlight. LED lens.Restoration of optics.
Edit
Behind the scene. cameraman shooting film scene with camera
Mechanic using a wrench and socket on exhaust pipe of a motorcycle .maintenance,repair motorcycle concept in garage .selective focus
Car services. Hands of a mechanic with a tool. Car engine repair.
An auto mechanic shows an old, dirty oil filter just removed from a car during general maintenance
Close Up car steering wheel repair after the accident. Disconnecting of driver's airbag. With soft-focus.
man hand check in air system Thailand Eco Car 1600cc with open hood show parts in side.

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140126525

Item ID: 2140126525

Car headlight in repair close-up. The car mechanic installs the lens in the headlight housing. The concept of a car service.Installation of LED lenses in the headlight. LED lens.Restoration of optics.

Formats

  • 5052 × 3368 pixels • 16.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

DiPres

DiPres