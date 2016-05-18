Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Car headlight in repair close-up. The car mechanic installs the lens in the headlight housing. The concept of a car service.Installation of LED lenses in the headlight. LED lens.Restoration of optics.
Formats
5052 × 3368 pixels • 16.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG