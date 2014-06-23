Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Capturing the moments to look back at it later. Shot of a young couple taking a selfie together outside.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6328 × 4912 pixels • 21.1 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 776 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 388 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG