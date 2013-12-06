Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Capturing memories. Cropped portrait of an affectionate young couple sitting on their sofa together and posing for a selfie.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6046 × 4035 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG