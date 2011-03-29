Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Capture of Pakistani goat.The Barbari or Bari is a breed of small domestic goat found in a wide area in India and Pakistan.With selective focus on subject. the other name of this goat is (hotel Bakra)
Edit
Sheep in the farm
Portrait of a horse's head on a farm
Sheep in the farm
Young cremello akhal teke foal standing near mother and looking into the camera. Animal portrait.
Cows and bulls on an old farm
White shetland pony in a stall next to his riding ring and corral

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138826203

Item ID: 2138826203

Capture of Pakistani goat.The Barbari or Bari is a breed of small domestic goat found in a wide area in India and Pakistan.With selective focus on subject. the other name of this goat is (hotel Bakra)

Formats

  • 4160 × 3120 pixels • 13.9 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jam haroon

Jam haroon