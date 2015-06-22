Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CAPE TOWN - APRIL 4: Green point stadium is the most modern an fascinating venue of the next world cup of soccer. Here a view of the stadium from silent hill, 4 april 2010 cape town, South Africa
Photo Formats
4672 × 3104 pixels • 15.6 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.