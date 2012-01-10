Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Cape Barren Goose - a large goose resident in southern Australia. The species is named for Cape Barren Island, where specimens were first sighted by European explorers.
