Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Capcay or cap cai. Indonesian chinese food. Capcay is made from various kinds of vegetables such as carrots, mustard greens, chinese cabbage, tomatoes, chayote, cabbage and chicken and fish cakes.
Formats
2972 × 2229 pixels • 9.9 × 7.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG