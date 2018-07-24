Images

Image
Capcay or cap cai. Indonesian chinese food. Capcay is made from various kinds of vegetables such as carrots, mustard greens, chinese cabbage, tomatoes, chayote, cabbage and chicken and fish cakes.
Homemade vegetable stew with fresh parsley
Oxtail soup (sop buntuk) cooked with nutmegs and served with rice and crackers
Chinese style noodles with seafood, Korean jjamppong
Salmon spicy on wood table.
Flat lay (top view) Stir Fried Shrimps With Basil in a Ceramic Dish on Wooden Table.
Spicy beef noodle soup - a popular food in Taiwan
glass noodles with shrimps and squids and vegetables

Listy Dwi

Listy Dwi