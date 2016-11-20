Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
CAPA corrective and preventive actions symbol. Concept words CAPA corrective and preventive actions on cubes on a white background. Business CAPA corrective and preventive actions concept. Copy space.
Formats
5184 × 3236 pixels • 17.3 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 624 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 312 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG