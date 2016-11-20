Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
CAPA corrective and preventive actions symbol. Concept words CAPA corrective and preventive actions on cubes on a white background. Business CAPA corrective and preventive actions concept. Copy space.
Edit
The word Allergen concept written in white type on a colorful background.
Wooden blocks on a red background spelling word Gayfriend. Art style
Newsletter font 3D news icon
4 or 5 work day per week symbol. Businessman turns the cube and changes words '5 day week' to '4 day week'. Beautiful white background. Copy space. Business and 4 or 5 day week concept.
Black Friday Sale banner template for web, print design production. White contrast background. Vector illustration. Black shape and red and black text. Supersale in weekend shopping.
Business concept of starting 2021. Fliped a wooden cube and changes the inscription 'Review 2020' to 'Review 2021'. Beautiful orange background, copy space.
APTA Asia Pacific Trade Agreement - preferential trade agreement between countries in the Asia-Pacific region, acronym text concept background

See more

1666882918

See more

1666882918

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136242533

Item ID: 2136242533

CAPA corrective and preventive actions symbol. Concept words CAPA corrective and preventive actions on cubes on a white background. Business CAPA corrective and preventive actions concept. Copy space.

Formats

  • 5184 × 3236 pixels • 17.3 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 624 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 312 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dmitry Demidovich

Dmitry Demidovich