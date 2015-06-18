Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
CANNES-MOUGINS GOLF COURSE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 09 : Ian Woosnam (WAL) at Cannes-Mougins Seniors Masters, European Seniors Tour, october 09, 2010, at Cannes-Mouginsl golf club, France.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

62851561

Stock Photo ID: 62851561

CANNES-MOUGINS GOLF COURSE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 09 : Ian Woosnam (WAL) at Cannes-Mougins Seniors Masters, European Seniors Tour, october 09, 2010, at Cannes-Mouginsl golf club, France.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3660 × 2400 pixels • 12.2 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 656 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 328 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

I

Isogood_patrick