Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Cannes-may 24:Cannes Film Festival. French actress Isabelle Adjani poses during the photocall of the Closing Ceremony of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2009 in Cannes, southern France
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.