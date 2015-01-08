Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
CANNES - MAY 23:Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman attends the 'Synecdoche, New York' premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2008 in Cannes
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

44042737

Stock Photo ID: 44042737

CANNES - MAY 23:Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman attends the 'Synecdoche, New York' premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2008 in Cannes

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Denis Makarenko

Denis Makarenko