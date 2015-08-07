Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Kirsten Dunst attends a photocall promoting the film 'Marie Antoinette' at the Palais des Festivals during the 59th Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2006 in Cannes, France
Photo Formats
2336 × 3504 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.