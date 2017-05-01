Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 24: Angelina Jolie attends the premiere for the film 'Ocean's Thirteen' at the Palais des Festivals during the 60th Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2007 in Cannes, France
Photo Formats
2336 × 3504 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.