Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Salma Hayek attends the Palme d'Or Closing Ceremony held at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2010 in Cannes, France
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

54227731

Stock Photo ID: 54227731

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Salma Hayek attends the Palme d'Or Closing Ceremony held at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2010 in Cannes, France

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2304 × 3456 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Denis Makarenko

Denis Makarenko