Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: Salma Hayek attends the Palme d'Or Closing Ceremony held at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival on May 23, 2010 in Cannes, France
Photo Formats
2304 × 3456 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG