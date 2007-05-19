Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Doutzen Kroes attends the premiere of the movie 'No Country For Old Men' at the Palais des Festivals during the 60th Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2007 in Cannes, France.
Photo Formats
2336 × 3504 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG