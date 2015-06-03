Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: Emile Hirsch attends the 'Taking Woodstock' Photo Call at the Palais des Festivals during the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2009 in Cannes, France
Photo Formats
3504 × 2336 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.