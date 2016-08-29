Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Pilar Lopez de Ayala attends the 'Homage To The Spanish Cinema' photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2010 in Cannes, France.
Photo Formats
2304 × 3456 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.