Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Johnny Depp attends the 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' photocall at the Palais des Festivals during the 64th Cannes Festival on May 14, 2011 in Cannes, France.
Photo Formats
3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.