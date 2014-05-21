Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 14: Actress Julianne Moore attends the 'Blindness' photocall during the 61st Cannes International Film Festival on May 14, 2008 in Cannes, France.
Photo Formats
2336 × 3504 pixels • 7.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.