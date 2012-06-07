Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 12: Actor Russell Crowe attends the 'Robin Hood' Photocall held at the Palais Des Festivals during the 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 12, 2010 in Cannes, France.
Photo Formats
2304 × 3456 pixels • 7.7 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG