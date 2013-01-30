Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cannabis CBD plant on black background. Layout of fresh wet marijuana leaves, watering bush, top view. Hemp recreation, legalization concept.
Bubba kush variety of medical marijuana with black background
Close-up Green plant of marijuana. Legal cannabis cultivation. Medical indica with CBD. Macro shot of young cannabis
Blooming cannabis bush. Fresh plant isolated on black background, flat lat, top view. Green marijuana pattern. Herbal medicine layout. Hemp recreation, legalization concept.
Auto flower small variety of color green dark nice marijuana with shiny leafs on black background
Top of the inflorescence of the cannabis plant, marijuana leaves against a black background
Cannabis plant in growing stage.
Bud close up cannabis trichomes

See more

1866143044

See more

1866143044

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136990623

Item ID: 2136990623

Cannabis CBD plant on black background. Layout of fresh wet marijuana leaves, watering bush, top view. Hemp recreation, legalization concept.

Formats

  • 5983 × 3365 pixels • 19.9 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Cannabis_Pic

Cannabis_Pic