Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Canna ‘Yellow King Humbert’ or Canna Lily in the garden. Cannas are also used in agriculture as a rich source of starch for human and animal consumption
A bright color flower in the garden. Green color background makes the flower more beautiful.
Canna flowers, yellow flowers and orange flowers
Ringelblume, orange.Kathmandu Nepal,Feb 24/2019.
orange nasturtium
Yellow, Canna 'Orange Tiger' and beautiful flower.Kathmandu,pokhara ,Oct 18/2019.
The flower of the 'Yellow King Humbert' or canna lily plant.
Ixora chinensis Lamk. Ixora spp. Red flowers and green plants are the backs.

See more

1442497238

See more

1442497238

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137479667

Item ID: 2137479667

Canna ‘Yellow King Humbert’ or Canna Lily in the garden. Cannas are also used in agriculture as a rich source of starch for human and animal consumption

Formats

  • 3024 × 3029 pixels • 10.1 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 998 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 499 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rati Siregar

Rati Siregar