Canna indica, commonly known as Indian shot, African garut, edible canna, purple garut, Sierra Leone garut, is a plant species in the cannaceae family.
Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta City, Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
