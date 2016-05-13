Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 7: Current AMA Supercross champion Chad Reed in Heat 1 of the 450 class in the Australian Super X championship in Canberra, Australia on November 7, 2009
Photo Formats
3448 × 1749 pixels • 11.5 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 507 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 254 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.