Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 7: Current AMA Supercross champion Chad Reed in Heat 1 of the 450 class in the Australian Super X championship in Canberra, Australia on November 7, 2009
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

40453714

Stock Photo ID: 40453714

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 7: Current AMA Supercross champion Chad Reed in Heat 1 of the 450 class in the Australian Super X championship in Canberra, Australia on November 7, 2009

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3448 × 1749 pixels • 11.5 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 507 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 254 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Jandrie Lombard

Jandrie Lombard

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.