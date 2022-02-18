Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Canakkale, Turkey. February 18th 2022 Turkish men squatting beside the Dardanelles Straight opposite the Gallipoli Peninsular, the harbour of the port city of Canakkale, Western Turkey.
Famara beach, Lanzarote, Spain - January 2020: Surfers enjoying a day of waves on the beach in Famara beach
Kailua beach park, Hawaii / United States - 06 13 2020: weekend in Hawaii Beaches Life after covid-19 lockdown
friends
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt - November 11, 2017: Naama Bay sea beach in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. People bathe, rest. Boats are sailing in the sea.
Bali-indonesia,19 October 2019:people holiday in the beach in indonesia
Jakarta, Indonesia - October 25, 2014: People fishing using fishing rods on a beach in the Thousand Islands, Jakarta - Indonesia
Local tourists enjoy the beauty of the Pidakan beach in Pacitan, East Java, Indonesia on June 28, 2017

See more

1007777443

See more

1007777443

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128629194

Item ID: 2128629194

Canakkale, Turkey. February 18th 2022 Turkish men squatting beside the Dardanelles Straight opposite the Gallipoli Peninsular, the harbour of the port city of Canakkale, Western Turkey.

Important information

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

John Wreford

John Wreford