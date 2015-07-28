Images

Camera photo of atypical endometrial hyperplasia, showing atypical nuclear feature on the right, magnification 400x, photograph through a microscope
Image of kidney tissue stained with hematoxylin-eosin and photographed using light microscopy
Light microscope micrograph showing the wall of a lactiferous duct. The duct is lined by a columnar epithelium surrounded by myoepithelial cells.
Villous colon adenocarcinoma, light micrograph, photo under microscope
Histology of human salivary gland tissue, show epithelium tissue, connective tissue serous and mucous gland with microscope view
Human testis under the microscope.
Benign mammary duct in gynecomastia specimen: magnification 400x

Camera photo of atypical endometrial hyperplasia, showing atypical nuclear feature on the right, magnification 400x, photograph through a microscope

