Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
CAMDEN, NJ - JULY 25: John Linnell of They Might Be Giants sings Particle Man during the 2009 WXPN XPoNential Music Fest July 25, 2009 in Camden's Wiggins Park on the Delaware River waterfront.
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.