Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102717254
Camara Municipal de Coimbra. The logo of the town hall of Coimbra, Portugal, is applied on the sidewalk in front of the entrance to the council building. Coimbra, Portugal - August 20, 2019
L
By LariBat
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisementannouncementcamara municipal de coimbracitycity councilcoimbracompanycouncilcountycruzdecordesignerdisplayenjoy coimbraenjoy lifeeuropefacadefinancialillustrative editorialinformationlogolower townmodernmunicipaloutsideportugalportuguesesantasanta cruzsidewalksignsignboardsupportsymboltexttourismtown halltravelurban
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist