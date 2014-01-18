Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A calm portrait of a young brunette in profile, her gaze and hand are directed forward. Contour light, copy the space on the right, photo on a black background
Vintage glamour elegant woman spraying perfume
A little girl is touching a virtual screen for graphic implementation. Concept of future and communication with the digital world.
Portrait of young praying woman on dark background
Portrait of a beautiful young woman with blue eyes.
Young woman praying to God
Young brunette woman doctor nurse in blue medical gown holds her open palms with copy space in front of her face looking at it over dark background. Gynecology healthcare and medicine concept
Side view of young handsome man making punches. Low key photography.

See more

485375842

See more

485375842

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129288777

Item ID: 2129288777

A calm portrait of a young brunette in profile, her gaze and hand are directed forward. Contour light, copy the space on the right, photo on a black background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Trismegist san

Trismegist san