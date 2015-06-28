Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Call center staff man hand point to press the button number on the phone office desk , Communication support, call center and customer service help desk. for (call center) concept
Man putting mobile phone onto wireless charger at white table, closeup. Modern workplace accessory
Patient listening intently to a male doctor explaining patient symptoms or asking a question as they discuss paperwork together in a consultation
Dnepr, Ukraine- May 04, 2020: Data transfer process from laptop to external hard disk
Concept of calculation. Close-up shots of female accountants are calculated using a calculator.
Architect & Engineer working drawing document pointing at computer laptop screen in office

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137785639

Item ID: 2137785639

Call center staff man hand point to press the button number on the phone office desk , Communication support, call center and customer service help desk. for (call center) concept

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A_stockphoto

A_stockphoto