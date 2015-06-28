Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Call center staff man hand point to press the button number on the phone office desk , Communication support, call center and customer service help desk. for (call center) concept
Formats
5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG