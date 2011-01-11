Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Call center girl agent with headset works on support hotline in modern office with copy space. Portrait of a positive woman talking with a client through a headset.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • 13.7 × 7.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 527 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 264 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG