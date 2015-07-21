Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Call center or customer support agent in broaden view panoramic banner wearing headset while working at office to support remote customer or colleague on telephone video conference call
Portrait of asian woman, that standing next to a window in her room
Pretty young pregnant woman staying by the window in seven months of pregnancy
Young asian businessman working in office
Handsome young black man with mobile phone in the office
cropped view of businessman with crossed arms standing near window in office
A young girl in a home setting is resting in a big apartment
Young businesswoman standing in business center

See more

603405542

See more

603405542

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132510921

Item ID: 2132510921

Call center or customer support agent in broaden view panoramic banner wearing headset while working at office to support remote customer or colleague on telephone video conference call

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4674 × 1256 pixels • 15.6 × 4.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 269 pixels • 3.3 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 135 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Blue Planet Studio

Blue Planet Studio