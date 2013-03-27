Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
CALGARY, CANADA – CIRCA JULY 2004: Cowgirls ride horses carrying flags at Stampede Parade Calgary Alberta, circa July 2004 in Calgary. The first event was inaugurated in 1912 by American Guy Weadick.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

27836446

Stock Photo ID: 27836446

CALGARY, CANADA – CIRCA JULY 2004: Cowgirls ride horses carrying flags at Stampede Parade Calgary Alberta, circa July 2004 in Calgary. The first event was inaugurated in 1912 by American Guy Weadick.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1660 × 2500 pixels • 5.5 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

steve estvanik