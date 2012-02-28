Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Calendula officinalis, pot marigold isolated on white. More like this <a href= "http://www.istockphoto.com/file_search.php?action=file&text=&text=isolated+AND+flower+head+AND+joss"> here </a>
Photo Formats
3264 × 2448 pixels • 10.9 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.