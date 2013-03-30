Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 143239396
CAIRO - JUNE 21: Unidentified fellows gather where more than 2 millions Islmiast supporters (FJP estimates) in Rabaa el-Adawia Square went to support the president. Cairo, Egypt on June 21, 2013
