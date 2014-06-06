Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
CAIRO - JUNE 21: Sign supports Morsi in the event where more than 2 millions Islamist supporters (FJP estimates) gather in Rabaa el-Adawia Square to support the president. Cairo, Egypt. June 21, 2013

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

143239405

Stock Photo ID: 143239405

CAIRO - JUNE 21: Sign supports Morsi in the event where more than 2 millions Islamist supporters (FJP estimates) gather in Rabaa el-Adawia Square to support the president. Cairo, Egypt. June 21, 2013

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

T

Tom Bert