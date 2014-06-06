Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 143239405
CAIRO - JUNE 21: Sign supports Morsi in the event where more than 2 millions Islamist supporters (FJP estimates) gather in Rabaa el-Adawia Square to support the president. Cairo, Egypt. June 21, 2013
Photo Formats
2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG