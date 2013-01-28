Images

CAIRO - JUNE 21: More than two millions Islamist supporters (FJP estimates) gather in Rabaa el-Adawia Square in to support the president Morsi in the event "No To Violence" Cairo, Egypt. June 21, 2013
Tom Bert