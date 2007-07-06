Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 147787337
CAIRO - JULY 27: Volunteers hold an injured Morsi supporter man to makeshift hospital in Rabaa el-Adawya after he was attacked by security forces and thugs. July 27, 2013. Cairo, Egypt
Photo Formats
2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG