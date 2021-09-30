Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091095404
Cairo, Egypt - 2013: A group of Egyptian rebels behind the square. After the military coup of General Sisi, supporters of President Morsi resist in Adeviye Square.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arab springbannercairocelebrationcentralcitydemocracydemonstrationdowntowneditorialegyptegyptianegyptian revolutioneventsflagflagsfreedomgathergeneralgovernmentjanuaryjusticemassmiddle eastmorsimubarakmursipatriotismpeoplephotopoliticspresidentprotestprotestersresistrevolutionriotsignsisisquarestreetsupportersymboltravelvictorywomen
Categories: People
Similar images
More from this artist