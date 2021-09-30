Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090529640
Cafe'Amazon in front of Guan Yu Shrine-Koh Samui:December11, 2021,tourist area near Lamai Beach Road, Tourists stop by to take photos during the holidays, in the area of Koh Samui,thailand
Koh Samui, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani, Thailand
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ancientarchitectureartasiaasianattractionbackgroundbeautifulbluebuddhabuddhismbuildingcelebrationcityculturedesignentertainmenteventfamousfestivalgiantgodgoldhistoricalhistoryholidaylandmarklandscapenatureoutdoorpalaceparadepeoplereligionreligioussamui islandsculptureskystatuestreetsummertemplethaithailandtourismtouristtowntraditionaltravelwat
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist