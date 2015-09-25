Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Cafe de Olla. Traditional Mexican coffee and basic ingredients for its preparation, coffee, cinnamon and piloncillo, served in a clay cup called "jarrito" on a light wooden surface.
