Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cafe de Olla. Traditional Mexican coffee and basic ingredients for its preparation, coffee, cinnamon and piloncillo, served in a clay cup called "jarrito" on a rustic wooden surface.
Edit
Mug with aromatic cinnamon sticks and powder on wooden background
coffee background, black coffee in a classic coffee cup with vintage white color decoration with roasted coffee beans, cinnamon sticks and a scoop on dark brown wooden texture with copy space
tea with milk and chocolate on wooden background in studio
nuts, spices and honey
Ancient knowledge of herbs. recreation with antique objects
Arabic lantern with candle and date palm fruit on wood table with copy space for text.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140978507

Item ID: 2140978507

Cafe de Olla. Traditional Mexican coffee and basic ingredients for its preparation, coffee, cinnamon and piloncillo, served in a clay cup called "jarrito" on a rustic wooden surface.

Formats

  • 3648 × 5472 pixels • 12.2 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sergio Hayashi

Sergio Hayashi