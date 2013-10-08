Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Cacti also have leaves that change shape into spines so as to reduce the evaporation of air through the leaves.Therefore, cacti can grow for long periods without air.
