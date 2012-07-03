Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cachena cows crossing a square in front of Santo Antonio Church, Santo Antonio Mixoes da Serra village, Peneda Geres National Park, Minho, Portugal
Cotswolds, UK - September 08 2019: Tourists riding horses crossing the river in Lower Slaughter, a village in Cotswolds area, England, UK
TRAWANGAN, INDONESIA - AUGUST.15.2019: Horse coach is the only transportation on gili trawangan.
cows crossing a stone bridge in Bohinj, Slovenia
Horse carriage waiting for tourists near Giralda, bell tower of the Seville Cathedral, in the sunny summer day, Seville, Andalusia, Spain.
SOVEREIGN HILL, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 8: An open air museum in Golden Point. Sovereign Hill depicts Ballarat's first years after the discovery of gold. Sovereign hill, Ballarat, Australia - March 8, 2013
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - APRIL 18, 2015: The camels at the popular Danish tourist attraction The Copenhagen Zoological Garden welcomes visitors on a sunny day during spring.
SAINT-GERMAIN-LES-BELLES-NOUVELLE-AQUITAINE-FRANCE-OCTOBER 13,2018: Limousin cow market en october 13, 2018

See more

1303199329

See more

1303199329

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131772971

Item ID: 2131772971

Cachena cows crossing a square in front of Santo Antonio Church, Santo Antonio Mixoes da Serra village, Peneda Geres National Park, Minho, Portugal

Formats

  • 5315 × 3543 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

G

GTW