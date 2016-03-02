Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cable reels on concrete poles. Fiber-optic cables of high-speed Internet communications and low-voltage cables hang on poles beside the roofs of houses with a blue sky in the background.
Formats
6240 × 3504 pixels • 20.8 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG