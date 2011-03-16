Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Cabernet Franc grapes waiting to be picked and made into wine at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua, near Roseburg Oregon in the great Umpqua Valley wine growing region.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

59433673

Stock Photo ID: 59433673

Cabernet Franc grapes waiting to be picked and made into wine at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua, near Roseburg Oregon in the great Umpqua Valley wine growing region.

Photo Formats

  • 2400 × 3600 pixels • 8 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

TFoxFoto

TFoxFoto