Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093466322
Cabbage rolls stuffed with meat with sauce over light wooden background with free text space. Top view, flat lay
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aboveasianbakedbowlcabbagechinesechopstickscilantroclothcookedcopy spacecountrycuisinedeliciousdietdinnerdishfilledfoodfreshfriedground beefhealthyhomemadehotleaflightlunchmealmeatmincednapkinoverheadplatericerollrusticsarmalesaucesour creamsoyspicystewedstuffedtabletop viewvegetablewhitewoodenyogurt
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist