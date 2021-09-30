Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092380811
Cabbage fields in the Sacred Valley Peru. Organic food in the Peruvian Andes.
Urubamba, Peru
C
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureandeanandesbackgroundcabbagecabbage fieldscabbage leavescountrysidecultivatecuscocuzcodietfarmfieldfoodfood-cabbagefreshgreengreensground-cabbageharvesthead-cabbagehealthhealthyingredientleafnaturalnaturenutritionnutritiousorganicorganic cabbageperuperuvianplantrawrowsruralsacredsaladsummersunnyurubambavalleyveganvegetablevegetarianwhite
Categories: Nature, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist