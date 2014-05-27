Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
C what I did there.... A young woman holding a capital letter C isolated on a white background.
Dreaming of her corporate ambitions. Studio portrait of a successful businesswoman sitting on a chair against a white background.
Beauty from head to toe. Studio shot of a young woman with gorgeous skin isolated on white.
Business is good. Studio portrait of a successful businesswoman posing against a white background.
Namaste. Shot of a beautiful young woman sitting in the lotus position during a yoga session.
Now thats refreshing. Shot of a beautiful young woman enjoying a glass of fresh orange juice.
Pointing the way to peace of mind. A pretty young woman in the sitting tree position of her yoga routine.
At the peak of her health and fitness. A fit young woman performing the side plank pose during her yoga routine.

See more

2137445529

See more

2137445529

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137322511

Item ID: 2137322511

C what I did there.... A young woman holding a capital letter C isolated on a white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6741 × 4502 pixels • 22.5 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A