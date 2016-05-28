Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Buxus sempervirens, known as the common box, European box, or boxwood, is a evergreen shrub, ornamental plant in many gardens; in Poland is traditionally connected with Easter
Formats
2591 × 3612 pixels • 8.6 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
717 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
359 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG